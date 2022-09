Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day senior cornerback Chris Peal is closing in on his college decision.

Peal and Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive end Daevin Hobbs are the last two players uncommitted in the Rivals.com top 15 in the state of North Carolina in the 2023 class.

Peal, who is ranked No. 12 overall in the state, officially visited NC State this past Saturday and Sunday, marking his second trip to the school since July 29. He had unofficially visited for Alpha Wolf last summer.