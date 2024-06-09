Sometimes a recruit has to see it with their own eyes after being recruited for a number of weeks or months.

Vero Beach (Fla.) High senior cornerback Robert Jones III, who goes by R.J., had never been to NC State until this past weekend. After taking his official visit with his parents, he knew he was ready to publicly announce his college decision.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect picked NC State over Central Florida, with South Florida, Illinois and Louisville also considered.