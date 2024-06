Jones was so impressed, he is the latest to verbally commit to NC State on Sunday before leaving campus.

Vero Beach (Fla.) High senior cornerback Robert Jones III officially visited NC State this past weekend and came away impresssed.

Jones had a top five of NC State, Central Florida, South Florida, Illinois and Louisville, and had official visits lined up for all but the Cardinals. He had been to USF and UCF unofficially, but hadn't been to NC State before this past weekend.

Miami (Fla.), Kentucky, Auburn, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, have also offered. Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Bethune-Cookman are his Group of Five offers.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Jones had 19 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended in six games played for 9-3 Vero Beach.

Jones was offered by NC State cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell on June 22, 2023.