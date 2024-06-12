However, that plan got altered after he had a great visit to NC State this past weekend, and he figured, "Why wait?" Gordon announced Wednesday evening he was going to play with the Wolfpack, becoming the seventh member of the recruiting class.

Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces High senior cornerback Caden Gordon said he wanted to wait and go through his visits.

The cool part for Gordon is that one of the seven members is prep teammate Jamar Browder, who picked to play wide receiver for NC State on Sunday.

"It was pretty fun at NC State and we had some stuff to do outside the school," said Gordon on Sunday. "I saw the town of Raleigh. It was pretty nice and pretty fun to share it with a close friend like that."

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Gordon, who is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, picked NC State over South Florida, Georgia Tech and Illinois.

NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell has been the point man on Gordon's recruitment and cornerback Michael Tate was his player host. Mitchell offered Gordon on Jan. 25, 2024.

Gordon has P4 offers from NC State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Central Florida, Illinois, Louisville and Indiana. He also has offers from South Florida, Liberty, Florida Atlantic, Western Michigan, Massachusetts, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Arkansas State, Toledo and Bethune-Cookman.

Gordon finished with 16 tackles and one interception last year.