NC State standout senior cornerback Aydan White was able to see a great example of what coming back to college can accomplish.

Former NCSU outside linebacker Payton Wilson was expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but ended up returning for a sixth year of college due to past injury concerns. Wilson’s production went from having 82 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception in 11 games played in 2022, to becoming one of the most dominant defensive players in college football. He had 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and three interceptions last year.