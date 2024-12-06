Senior breakout star WR Teddy Hoffmann flips from FAU to NC State

Many expected Teddy Hoffmann to commit to play ACC football by the end of the week as Florida State and Boston College joined NC State as his most recent scholarship offers.
Back-and-forth until late Thursday, the Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic star confirmed he would be flipping his pledge away from Florida Atlantic.
On Friday morning, the senior announced his plans to play for the Wolfpack.
"They were in constant contact with me," Hoffmann told Rivals. "Showing how much they love me. And CJ (Bailey) being a young QB and already becoming a star was a huge plus.
"I can't wait to make plays with him."
It had been a whirlwind two weeks or so for the newest member of the Wolfpack. FAU fired Tom Herman and would replace him while Hoffmann was lighting up the playoffs and picking up offers ahead of National Signing Day.
State was the first of the ACC bunch to jump in with the offer and he took an official visit near the end of November.
"The visit was great," he said. "I didn't know much about the program before going into it so it took me some time -- but I found my home."
The late drama in this recruitment meant many coaches were involved. For NC State, it even meant Dave Doeren himself.
"Head coach and Coach Lock (Gavin Locklear), the slot coach, we get along great and talk every day," Hoffmann said. "It was important for me having the head coach continuously pushing for me and making me feel wanted at NC State."
Expect one of Florida's most productive pass catchers, who hauled in 23 touchdowns this fall, to work on the inside in ACC country.
"I think that's a great spot," he said. "I love the slot. It's easy to get the ball there and they are going to use me in a lot of different ways. I'm going to be a hard worker, bringing the best version of my self on and off the field.
"I want to come there and make an immediate impact and help us win an ACC championship and ultimately a national championship."
Just before making things official, the newest State commitment projected some confidence for fans not yet familiar with his name or game.
"Be ready for a show the next three to four years," Hoffmann said.