Senior breakout star WR Teddy Hoffmann flips from FAU to NC State

Many expected Teddy Hoffmann to commit to play ACC football by the end of the week as Florida State and Boston College joined NC State as his most recent scholarship offers.

Back-and-forth until late Thursday, the Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic star confirmed he would be flipping his pledge away from Florida Atlantic.

On Friday morning, the senior announced his plans to play for the Wolfpack.

"They were in constant contact with me," Hoffmann told Rivals. "Showing how much they love me. And CJ (Bailey) being a young QB and already becoming a star was a huge plus.

"I can't wait to make plays with him."

It had been a whirlwind two weeks or so for the newest member of the Wolfpack. FAU fired Tom Herman and would replace him while Hoffmann was lighting up the playoffs and picking up offers ahead of National Signing Day.

State was the first of the ACC bunch to jump in with the offer and he took an official visit near the end of November.

"The visit was great," he said. "I didn't know much about the program before going into it so it took me some time -- but I found my home."