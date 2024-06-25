Senior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion wanted to create momentum by verbally committing to NC State at the start of his official visit Friday.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder had a nuanced recruitment, but the end result wasn’t overly surprising, only because of who his older brother is.

Older brother Kevin Concepcion emerged as a force for the Wolfpack last year during his true freshman season. He finished with 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed 41 times for 320 yards in helping NC State finish 9-4. Naturally, Kevin Concepcion was Arrion’s host, but he also met several other players on the team such as freshman wide receiver Terrell Anderson.