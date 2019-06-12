The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Hill, who is slotted to play guard for NC State, was impressed with head coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach John Garrison, plus is friends with fellow offensive line commit Ethan Lane of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer.

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood High senior offensive lineman Sean Hill was excited to tell the NC State coaches Sunday he was the latest verbal commitment to the Wolfpack.

“I just felt like it was time,” said Hill, 17. “I was able to build a relationship with them and how they run the program. I pretty much know everything about them.

“I really like Coach Doeren. I love what he is doing with the program. That is one of the big reason’s I am going there. I feel like I’ll grow as a person also.”

The NC State coaches made Hill feel as if he was a top priority.

“They were very excited and told me how I was one of their top guys they really wanted,” Hill said. “They had an amazing reaction.”

Hill was the start of three offensive lineman committing to NC State, with Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga’s Patrick Matan and Rolesville (N.C.) High’s Jonathan Adorno the other two. Lane committed April 16 and Guyton (Ga.) South Effingham tackle Austin Blaske committed May 11.

“I already know two of the commits already [from Georgia],” Hill said. “We are starting to get to know each other. It’s pretty nice having someone going to same school as you.”

The five offensive linemen have propelled the Wolfpack to a No. 17 team recruiting class ranking in the country by Rivals.com.

“Coach Garrison has been pretty cool,” Hill said. “I liked him as a person and not only as a coach. He and I have a pretty good relationship. I’m going to enjoy being coached by him at NC State.”

Rivals.com ranks the three-star prospect as the No. 80 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 74 overall player in the state of Georgia. He earned offers from NC State, Illinois, Indiana, Rutgers, West Virginia, Central Florida, Memphis, South Alabama, South Florida, Troy, Appalachian State, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina.

Hill, who is unsure if he’ll early enroll next January, unofficially visited NC State twice this past year.

“I loved it and fell in love with the campus,” Hill said. “I love how the vibe is there.

“It is a big weight off my shoulders.”

Hill hopes to improve his footwork this offseason and then have a great last year for Brookwood High.

“I want to get my strength better and get the timing of my steps down and be a better player for my football team,” said Hill, who plays left tackle and defensive end in high school.