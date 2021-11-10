Scouting Wake Forest

Here is a scouting report on Wake Forest, who NC State travels to play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman

The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder from Charlotte, N.C., has gone 188-of-301 passing for 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games this season. He also has added a career-high 285 rushing yards on 62 carries and eight scores. He is fresh off of throwing 25-of-51 passing for 398 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the 58-55 loss at North Carolina, plus 12 carries for 78 rushing yards and two scores.

Hartman enters Saturday’s game tied for first all-time in school history with Riley Skinner with 60 passing touchdowns in his Wake Forest career. He has thrown for over 300 yards in five straight game.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver A.T. Perry

The 6-5, 206-pound Perry is from Lake Worth, Fla., and has emerged in the absence of injured Donavon Greene. Perry has 42 catches for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, crushing his numbers from last year — 15 grabs for 211 yards and a score.

Perry has reached over 116 yards in five different games, including the last four. He had six receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns against UNC. He exploded for seven catches for 155 yards and a score in a win over Florida State on Sept. 18.

Redshirt senior rover Traveon Redd

The 6-0, 201-pounder from Martinsville, Va., has become a forced turnover machine this season. He has forced two fumbles, snagged three interceptions this season (for 87 yards) and recovered one fumble. Redd has added 42 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack this season. He had a season-high 11 tackles in the win over Louisville.

Redd has started 26 of 54 games he has played in at Wake Forest, and is a three-year starter. He has 163 career tackles, 12.5 tackle for loss, four picks and two sacks over the last five years.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson

The 6-1, 182-pounder from Murfreesboro, N.C., who attended Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County, has become next in line in Wake Forest’s lineage of successful college wide receivers. He has 50 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and has snagged 125 passes for 1,928 yards and 17 touchdowns in 36 career games.

Roberson has been rolling of late with over 111 receiving yards in four of the last five games. He exploded for eight grabs for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the shootout over Army on Oct. 23. Roberson had seven catches for 75 yards and a score last year against NC State on Sept. 19, 2020.

Junior kicker Nick Sciba

The Clover, S.C., native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist the last two years. Sciba has gone 15 of 16 on field goals with a long of 46 yards, plus has made all 46 extra points for 85 points. His lone miss was a 26-yarder in the 45-7 win over Duke on Oct. 30.

Sciba has gone 72-of-80 on field goals for 90.0 percent, which is the best mark in NCAA and ACC history. He’s currently tied with former Louisiana-Lafayette kicker Brett Baer, who played from 2009-12. The ACC all-time leader is Roberto Aguayo, who made 88.5 percent of his field goals from 2013-15.