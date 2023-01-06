Virginia Tech hosts NC State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on RSN. The Hokies have lost their last three games, all in the ACC. Virginia Tech is 11-4 overall and 1-3 in the league.

The Wolfpack smoked the Blue Devils 84-60 at PNC Arena, and now need to show the win was a springboard to making a postseason run. NC State is off to a 12-4 start and 2-3 in the ACC.

NC State had its must-win game Wednesday against No. 16-ranked Duke.

Virginia Tech returns two starters from last year’s 23-13 squad that won the ACC Tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament.

However, senior wing Hunter Cattoor has been out the last two games with an elbow injury. That leaves Delaware senior transfer Justyn Mutts to anchor the squad inside. Wright State transfer Grant Basile and former Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd have joined him in the frontcourt.

Junior wing Darius Maddox and sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla lead the way on the perimeter until Cattoor and his deep shooting stroke returns.

Rankings

Virginia Tech is No. 40 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 37.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Hokies ranked No. 39 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 41.

KenPom.com has Virginia Tech at No. 35, and NCSU checks in at No. 42.

RealtimeRPI.com has Virginia Tech ranked No. 45 in the country, and NC State is No. 47.

Shooting

Virginia Tech is averaging 74.7 points per game and shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 34.9 percent on three-pointers and 74.2 percent on free throws.

Mutts is one of three VT players to shoot over 40 percent on three-pointers, but wing Hunter Cattoor has missed two games. Mutts is 10 of 21 on three-pointers for 47.6 percent and senior post player Grant Basile is 31 of 76 from beyond the arc to 40.8 percent.

Rebounding

The Hokies are averaging 36.8 rebounds per game, and have a plus-2.7 rebounding margin.

Mutts leads the team with 8.2 rebounds a contest, and Basile is second with 5.5 boards per game. Maddox had a team-high 23 offensive rebounds, with three players grabbing at least 20 offensive rebounds.

Defense

Virginia Tech is allowing 64.2 points per game, and shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent on three-pointers.

Basile has a team-high 23 blocks and Mutts has 22 steals.

Depth

The injury to senior wing Hunter Cattoor has affected NC State’s depth, but the Hokies had three players come off the bench in the loss against Clemson.

Freshman wing MJ Collins, freshman forward John Camden and Rice center transfer Mylyjael Poteat played against the Tigers.

The 6-9, 265-pound Poteat averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game for Rice last year. The Burlington (N.C.) School standout is chipping in 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game for the Hokies. He’s shooting 66.7 percent from the field.

Collins is from Clover, S.C., but finished up at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy last year. He’s averaging 19.8 minutes per game, but is shooting just 29.8 percent from the field.

Freshmen Rodney Rice, Patrick Wessler and Darren Buchanan, haven’t played yet this season.