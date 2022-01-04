Scouting Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech hosts NC State at 7 p.m. tonight on the ACC Network. The Hokies are 8-5 overall and 0-2 in the ACC with losses to Duke and Wake Forest.

The Hokies went 15-7 overall and 9-4 in the league last year and return three starters. VT coach Mike Young , who used to coach at Wofford, brought in former Terriers point guard Storm Murphy this season. He had previously landed center transfer Keve Aluma and former Wofford signee Hunter Cattoor .

Virginia Tech is searching for its first ACC win against NC State tonight.

Virginia Tech won its first five games of the season, but have gone 3-5 since. The Hokies last played at Duke on Dec. 22, with games at North Carolina and vs. Pittsburgh postponed.

The Hokies won at Maryland 62-58 on Dec. 1, but also have losses against Memphis, Xavier and Dayton in non-conference action.

Rankings

Virginia Tech is No. 30 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 181.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Hokies currently ranked No. 18 overall, and NC State is No. 120.

KenPom.com has Virginia Tech at No. 24, and NCSU checks in at No. 120.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 163 in the country, and Virginia Tech is No. 88.

Shooting

Virginia Tech is shooting 45.9 percent from the field, a quality 39.1 percent on three-pointers and 72.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Five players have made at least 10 three-pointers, with wing Hunter Cattoor leading the way, going 30 of 67 for 44.8 percent. Freshman shooting guard Darius Maddox is shooting 12 of 24 for 50 percent beyond the arc.

Rebounding

Virginia Tech is averaging 33.9 rebounds per game, and opponents are averaging 31.9 boards per contest. The Hokies have 119 offensive rebounds, with center Keve Aluma grabbing a team-high 31.

Power forward Justyn Mutts averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game, with center Aluma right behind at 6.4 rebounds a contest.

Defense

VT has held opponents to 40.7 percent shooting from the field and just 25.9 percent on three-pointers.

Aluma has a team-high 12 blocks and David N’Guessan has 10 blocks. Virginia Tech has 69 steals with Mutts getting 17.

Depth

Maddox, post player N’Guessan and guard Sean Pedulla come off the bench. Maddox is averaging 5.8 points in 15.8 minutes per game, and had a season-high 14 points against Cornell on Dec. 8. Pedulla is 10 of 15 on three-pointers this season, and is averaging 3.2 points in 9.5 minutes per game.

The 6-9, 205-pound N’Guessan from De Lier, Netherlands, is averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game. He opened the season with 15 points against Maine.