Raleigh Ravenscroft junior wing Comeh Emuobor is playing some of his best ball of late.

The Wolfpack Central watched Emuobor play in each of the first three months of the season. The Rivals.com No. 129-ranked player could be creating buzz among college coaches with his well-rounded play. He unofficially visited Virginia Tech this past Saturday, and has offers from Illinois, Virginia Tech, South Florida and North Carolina A&T.

Emuobor will be back with CP3 traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He played with NC State junior commit Robert Dillingham on CP3 16s last spring and summer.