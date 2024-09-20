Scouting videos: Senior post player Zymicah Wilkins

NC State is hosting Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior power forward Zymicah Wilkins for an official visit until Saturday.

Wilkins was scheduled to officially visit the Wolfpack on Aug. 28-30, and then it was called off. He rescheduled the trip this week, following his other official visit, which was to Georgetown. Wilkins unofficially visited NC State on Aug. 2, 2023, and he earned his first in-state ACC offer.

Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-8, 227-pounder as the No. 121 overall player in the class of 2025. He played his first two years at Rutherfordton (N.C.) Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High, and then helped Christ School win the NCISAA 4A state title.

The Wolfpack Central was able to watch Wilkins with Team United traveling team at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League against Team Herro on May 18, 2024, in Westfield, Ind., and against Expressions Elite at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on July 18.