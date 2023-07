GREENSBORO — Junior wing Jaylen Cross has been one of the players who has helped himself a lot this offseason.

The Wolfpack Central watched Cross and Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy take on Concord (N.C.) Academy on June 16 in a NCISAA event at Greensboro Day.

Caldwell Academy won 52-51, and NC State assistant coach Joel Justus was in attendance to evaluate Cross.

Cross has earned offers from Wake Forest, Texas A&M and Mississippi State among others in recent weeks.