Scouting videos: Jordan Vick continues to improve
Sophomore point guard Jordan Vick might have had an electric dunk this past week, but he showcased more than just his bouncy leaping ability.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Vick helped Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash improve to 14-4 overall and the Firebirds play at Franklinton (N.C.) High tonight.
Vick has offers from Florida, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest, and interest from NC State, Clemson and Davidson. His older brother Jackson Vick is a freshman defensive back at NC State, where he enrolled this past month after signing Dec. 15.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news