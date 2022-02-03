Sophomore point guard Jordan Vick might have had an electric dunk this past week, but he showcased more than just his bouncy leaping ability.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Vick helped Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash improve to 14-4 overall and the Firebirds play at Franklinton (N.C.) High tonight.

Vick has offers from Florida, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest, and interest from NC State, Clemson and Davidson. His older brother Jackson Vick is a freshman defensive back at NC State, where he enrolled this past month after signing Dec. 15.