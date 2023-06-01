CHARLOTTE — Rising junior David Sanders has been called the "Unicorn" by his Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day coach Chad Grier.

Sanders was destined for greatness from the start, except an injury limited him to a few games his freshman year. He still was considered a consensus five-star prospect and next elite player coming from the state of North Carolina. NC State offered him Jan. 25, 2022, and he's been to Raleigh a handful of times since.

Sanders' sophomore year gave the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder a chance to show that the hype was real, and he helped deliver a NCISAA Division I state title for Providence Day, playing left tackle and defensive end.

The Wolfpack Central watched him in a pair of games against rival Charlotte Christian, with the first contest resulting in a stunning 38-37 loss Oct. 14, 2022. Providence Day got its revenge in the state title game Nov. 18, with a big 55-13 victory.