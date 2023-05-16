CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — One of the hottest names in recruiting this spring has been Concord (N.C.) Cannon School junior guard Austin Swartz.

The 6-foot-4 Swartz has shined with Boo Williams traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, playing alongside Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian junior guard Jaeden Mustaf. They both have offers from NC State and are in the Rivals150.

Swartz has been played some elite prep guards over the last year, and two games The Wolfpack Central saw him play in include against Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep on Dec. 29, 2022, at the John Wall Holiday Invitational, and against Team Final on April 22, 2023, at the Nike EYBL No. 1.

Prolific Prep featured No. 28-ranked Aden Holloway (Auburn) and No. 68-ranked Trey Green (Xavier), who both are from the Charlotte area. Team Final has junior point guard Robert Wright III (Baylor), who is ranked No. 27 in the class of 2024, along with No. 36-ranked Ahmad Powell and No. 39-ranked Jalil Bethea.