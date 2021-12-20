GREENSBORO — Sophomore Alex Taylor knows how to make plays.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley needed Taylor to step in and play cornerback and he did. He also is a gifted wide receiver with recent offers from NC State and Penn State. He has unofficially visited NC State twice in recent weeks.

The Wolfpack Central was able to see Taylor play against rival Greensboro Northern Guilford on Oct. 29.

Here is his scouting video and four observations about Taylor.