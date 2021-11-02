Scouting video: Sophomore wing Rakease Passmore one to watch

Passmore lists offers from Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Murray State, North Carolina A&T and Western Carolina. He recently unofficially visited NC State’s Primetime With The Pack on Oct. 14, and played in two of the three games at the Phenom Hoop Report North Carolina Top 80 Camp.

Passmore would fall into the category of being off the beaten path a little bit, but that should change this upcoming season. Rivals.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw recently did a recruiting update on Passmore.

Passmoore went 6 of 10 from the field en route to 12 points, two rebounds, two steals and had one turnover in a 91-84 loss. He missed both of his three-pointers.

1. Passmore is exciting in the open court because he’s a gifted athlete at a listed 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds. The Florida native is a threat to get steals and has some similarities defensively to NC State freshman wing Terquavion Smith. Passmore weighs more than Smith does, who NCSU lists at 160 pounds, but they both share similar athleticism.

2. Passmore’s recruitment and future success will likely be tied to improving his three-point shot. He could be on defense, excellent in transition, but if unable to stick open jumpers, the expected blow-up could be slowed. He made jumper in the scouting video and he shoots a soft shot, but he controls his destiny with it. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him become a top 75 kind of recruit one day if he sticks jumpers. He’ll need to improve his handle, but he’s a straight wing and not a combo guard.

3. Passmore should have time on his side to develop. A.C. Reynold’s might not play many future Division I prospects — a big home-and-home with Rutherfordton-Spindale High on Dec. 3 and Dec. 8. NC State has already started the recruiting relationship and there’s a good chance he’ll still be considered a “sleeper” type until next spring, when he plays traveling team ball. He should put up big numbers against his public-school ball competition.