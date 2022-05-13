BERMUDA RUN — Salisbury (N.C.) High sophomore shooting guard Jayden Harris was able to showcase his various scoring skills.

The slender 6-foot-4, 175-pounder has picked up offers from Texas A&M and Radford in recent weeks. Harris, whose nickname is Juke, was able to take part in the Battle of North Carolina with Team Wall 16s on May 6-8.

The Wolfpack Central saw Harris in action against a talented Team Curry 16s squad, with the game going down to the wire. Team Curry's Sir Mohammed, a sophomore wing from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park won the game with a drive. Harris tried to tie it and force overtime, but his last-second drive came up short.