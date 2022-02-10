Scouting video: Sophomore guard Bishop Boswell erupts
CHARLOTTE — Sophomore point guard Bishop Boswell showed a little bit of everything Tuesday night in leading Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg High to a 65-62 win over Charlotte Myers Park.
The 6-foot-3, 187-pound Boswell will assuredly see his recruitment and profile take off if he keeps playing at that level. Houston and North Carolina A&T have both offered him, and he also could end up getting recruited in football at wide receiver.
Boswell will play with CP3 this spring and summer, which will give him the chance to show his progress.
