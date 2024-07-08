GREENSBORO — Davidson (N.C.) Day senior point guard Isaiah Denis has seen his recruitment surge in the last two months.

Denis helped lead Davidson Day to the NCISAA 2A state title with a win over Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School. He then took that momentum and joined CP3 and played well in front of college coaches May 17-19. Denis also took part in the NBPA Camp and Chris Paul point guard camp in recent weeks.

That helped Denis get ranked No. 100 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2025. Denis also played in two NCISAA events in front of college coaches. NC State coach Kevin Keatts watched him and then offered him a scholarship. Michigan, Pittsburgh and Ohio State are also strongly in the mix.

Denis and Davidson Day fell 44-42 against Raleigh Grace Christian on June 22 at Greensboro (N.C.) Day.