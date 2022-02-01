Scouting video: No. 24-ranked Jarin Stevenson flashes potential
PITTSBORO — Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth sophomore power forward Jarin Stevenson continues to flash his immense potential.
The Wolfpack Central went to see Stevenson in his season opener against Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High on Nov. 23, where he played in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts.
A return trip came Monday against Robbins (N.C.) North Moore High to see how he has progressed.
NC State, North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest have all offered the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Stevenson. NC State offered Oct. 8 and he attended the Louisville at NCSU football game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Oct. 30. Rivals.com ranks Stevenson at No. 24 overall in the class of 2024.
