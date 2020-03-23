News More News
basketball

Scouting video: NC State junior commit Terquavion Smith

Jacey Zembal
@TheWolfpacker

KINSTON — NC State junior wing commit Terquavion Smith made his college decision over a year ago, and continue to improve his all-around abilities.

Smith and Farmville (N.C.) Central took care of business with a 66-51 victory at Kinston on March 3, 2020, in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Smith went 6 of 13 from the field, 1 of 4 on three-pointers and 7 of 12 at the free-throw line en route to 20 points. He added five rebounds, one assist and recorded three turnovers.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson took in the game with Smith and Kinston junior forward Dontrez Styles. The two juniors play together on CP3.

