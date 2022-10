CHARLOTTE — NC State senior cornerback target Chris Peal is set to decide at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout will pick among NC State, Michigan, South Carolina and Georgia. The Wolfpack have been targeting Peal since offering him June 25, 2021, with cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell the point man on his recruitment. He officially visited NC State on Sept. 10-11.

Peal showed a little bit of everything last Friday in a 38-37 loss vs. Charlotte Chrisitan.