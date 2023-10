PITTSBORO — NC State senior commit Jonathan Paylor put on a show, with several long runs, some of which went for touchdowns last Friday.

Paylor and Burlington (N.C.) Cummings topped Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood 48-29, with NCSU coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips in attendance.

Paylor was able to play running back, wide receiver, safety, punt returner and kick returner, and even held for kicks.