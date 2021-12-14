Scouting video: NC State four-star center signee Shawn Phillips
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
ROCK HILL, S.C. — NC State center signee Shawn Phillips was able to showcase his game in the Carolinas.Phillips and Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian took part in the Battle at the Rock on Dec....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news