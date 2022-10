CHARLOTTE — Charlotte (N.C.) Christian senior running back Kyron Jones had missed the previous week's game with an injury, but the NC State verbal commit wasn't going to miss the Charlotte Providence Day contest a week ago.

Jones didn't play the first few series, but found his groove at running back and at cornerback to help Charlotte Christian rally for a 38-37 upset win at Providence Day.

The 6-0, 190-pounder might not have been 100 percent healthy, but he showed why he has bursted upon the scene since last June.