Scouting video: Laval U. transfer Ismael Diouf
Junior power forward Ismael Diouf saved some of his best basketball for the end of his sophomore year at Laval University in Canada.
The 6-foot-9, 215-pounder committed to the Wolfpack on Monday and he'll fill a crucial role in a post rotation with seniors Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Ben Middlebrooks.
