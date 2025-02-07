It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.
Some thoughts for this week:
• Breakdown of NC State's two new class of 2026 commits.
• NC State will have several football players visiting this spring, and one in particular is aiming to be a third generation college football player, with several members of his family getting drafted by the NFL.
• The Wolfpack Central is watching many of the top class of 2027 and 2028 basketball prospect in the state of North Carolina, and two turned out to be cousins.
A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.
All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE