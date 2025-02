CHARLOTTE — Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior right tackle Leo Delaney knows the next five months will be everything in his recruiting process.

Delaney has been smart and prudent in figuring out who are some of his top schools, and has unofficially visited some places multiple times.

Rivals.com has Delaney as a four-star prospect in the class of 2026, who is ranked No. 15 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 40 tackle nationally.