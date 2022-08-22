Scouting video: Junior wing Jayden "Juke" Harris
ROCK HILL, S.C. — It's always fun when Team Loaded VA 16s and Garner Road 16s play each other and that happened twice this past July.
The first matchup was July 9 at the adidas 3SSB championships in Rock Hill, S.C. Team Loaded VA junior wing Jayden Harris, who goes by Juke, came out blazing in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins. The Wolfpack have prioritized Harris and offered him June 28.
Harris and Team Loaded VA won 71-50 and Harris set a new standard for how good he could be on the big stage.
