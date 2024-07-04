GREENSBORO — Few players helped themselves more this past month than Michael Phillips.

The junior small forward from Raleigh Grace Christian put on a shooting show in front of college coaches at a pair of NCISAA events. He also participated in the Nike Elite Top 100 Camp for the class of 2026 and 2027, and will be playing in July with Boo Williams 16s.

Phillips was able to engineer a 44-42 upset victory against reigning NCISAA 2A champions Davidson (N.C.) Day on June 22 at Greensboro (N.C.) Day.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts, whose son point guard Kevin Keatts Jr. is an alum of Grace Christian, took in the action to watch the 6-foot-, 182-pound Phillips.