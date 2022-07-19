FORT MILL, S.C. — Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash junior point guard Jordan Vick got to play in front of college coaches during the live period at the Phenom Hoop Report Havoc II event.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins watched him several times at Catawba Ridge High. One of the games, The Wolfpack Central was in attendance July 6, which also drew Watkins and coaches from Pittsburgh and East Carolina. Vick is the younger brother of NC State freshman defensive back Jackson Vick.

Vick and Team Trezz 2024, which is sponsored by NBA player Montrezl Harrell, lost 67-58 to Team EAT.