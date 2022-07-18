GREENSBORO — Senior wing Jaydon Young is one of the more intriguing players, due in part that he's very open in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Young, who attends Greensboro (N.C.) Day, has been tracked by NC State assistant coaches throughout June and July. He played in front of NCSU assistant coach Kareem Richardson during the NCISAA event June 17 at Greensboro Day.

Young showed his versatility and competitive fire in rallying Greensboro Day back, but the Bengals fell 50-45 to Asheville (N.C.) School.