Scouting video: Jaeden Mustaf shows off his skills
GREENSBORO — Junior shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf is one of the exciting newcomers to the state of North Carolina prep scene.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Mustaf attended Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic his first two years, and is making the move to Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian. He played with his new team against Lewisville (N.C.) Fosyth Country Day on June 17 at Greensboro (N.C.) Day.
NCSU assistant coach Kareem Richardson took in the action and the Wolfpack offered the Rivals.com No. 72-ranked prospect last Monday after his unofficial visit.
