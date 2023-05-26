CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Junior shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf wanted a new challenge this spring and summer, and joined the Boo Williams traveling team.

Mustaf had helped lead New World to the adidas 3SSB championship last July in Rock Hill, S.C., and is now in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He had one of his toughest matchups of the spring against Team Final on April 22 in Cartersville, Ga.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coaches Levi Watkins and Joel Justus watched the action to see Mustaf and teammate Austin Swartz of Concord (N.C.) Cannon School. Mustaf will be officially visiting NC State on June 4-6, and is also considering Indiana, Virginia Tech, Miami and Florida State, among others.

Team Final has junior point guard Robert Wright III (Baylor), who is ranked No. 27 in the class of 2024, along with No. 36-ranked Ahmad Nowell and No. 39-ranked Jalil Bethea. Mustaf and Boo Williams put up a fight, but lost 80-68.