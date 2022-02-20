Scouting video: Is freshman Amore Connelly next in line?

Fans in the western part of the state can see him make his NCHSAA 3A playoff debut with a home game Tuesday against Concord (N.C.) Northwest Cabarrus. Freedom received a No. 4 seed.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder dominated on the road at Taylorsville (N.C.) Alexander Central, but his prep squad came up short 52-51. Connelly might not be a known commodity among national recruiting gurus or college coaches yet, but he one day will be.

TAYLORSVILLE — Maybe it was just one game, but that contest could be a breakout moment for Morganton (N.C.) Freedom freshman point guard Amore Connelly .

Connelly had 27 points, four rebounds, six assists, one block, three steals and four turnovers. He went 9 of 12 from the field, 4 of 5 on three-pointers and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

1. Where to start? Some point guards have great athleticism and others can shoot well, but Connelly did both. The four three-pointers did not look like a fluke, and he has a quick release.

The two dunks clearly show his leaping ability and athleticism at about 6-1. He has the potential to be a devastating pull-up jump shooter because defenders have to worry about him blowing by them off the dribble. He showed he's good in the mid-range.

2. Connelly plays with deep intensity and maybe time-to-time he wishes things had turned out differently, like with some foul calls at a hostile away gym. However, despite that intensity, he plays the game within himself. He rarely forces anything even though he is clearly the top player on his team and has earned the status of creating at any given moment.

Channeling that energy in a positive way will go a long way toward reaching his full potential, which is immense. It also helps him on the defensive end, where he can be really good. Athletic guards always know that steals and blocks can lead to dunks at the other end for them or a teammate.

3. The basketball part looks like it will take care of itself. Handing future fame, individuals wanting him to switch high schools, travel teams or pro minor leagues and all that entails, will be tougher to navigate at such a young age. With good people around him, that athleticism, shooting touch, intensity and solid frame will lead to a great future.