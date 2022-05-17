Raleigh Word of God junior guard Freddie Dilione enjoyed a breakout season, and part of his success came at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Dilione opened up the event against Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers on Dec. 27, 2021, at Wake Tech’s North Campus, and he played in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts.

Keatts eventually offered Dilione in late March, and now his recruitment has exploded. He has earned 29 offers and recently visited Virginia.

Dilione has been impressive with Team Loaded NC traveling team on the adidas circuit and he’ll be playing in the Josh Level Classic this Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley.