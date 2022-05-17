Scouting video: Guard Freddie Dilione lights up John Wall Invite
Raleigh Word of God junior guard Freddie Dilione enjoyed a breakout season, and part of his success came at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Dilione opened up the event against Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers on Dec. 27, 2021, at Wake Tech’s North Campus, and he played in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts.
Keatts eventually offered Dilione in late March, and now his recruitment has exploded. He has earned 29 offers and recently visited Virginia.
Dilione has been impressive with Team Loaded NC traveling team on the adidas circuit and he’ll be playing in the Josh Level Classic this Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news