ROCK HILL, S.C. — From national media watching senior guard Freddie Dilione play for the first time, to local scouts who have seen him over 10 times, the buzz was palpable.

Dilione put it all together while playing for Team Loaded NC against Team Loaded VA in a rivalry game July 7 at the adidas 3SSB championships.

The Wolfpack Central watched Dilione in three games, but his performance against Team Loaded VA, with NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins in attendance, was special.

NC State, VCU, Tennessee, Alabama, UConn, Virginia and Texas are some of the schools going after Dilione. He's officially visited VCU and Virginia, and has Tennessee up next.