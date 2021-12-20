HIGH POINT — Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County sophomore wing Paul McNeil has the potential to be the top scorer in the state of North Carolina.

NC State offered McNeil during his unofficial visit, when Clemson played at NC State in football Sept. 25. The lanky 6-foot-5, 170-pound McNeil will be a top priority for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack Central recently went to see McNeil play Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day on Dec. 11 at High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian. It wasn't a vintage McNeil performance, but it showed his potential.