NC State senior point guard target Ty-Laur Johnson will be picking his college on Saturday, but he also had a game in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Johnson, who is down to NC State, Seton Hall and Memphis, is ranked No. 54 overall in the Rivals.com rankings for the class of 2023. The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder helped lead Bronx (N.Y.) Our Saviour Lutheran to a comeback 91-88 win over Raleigh Word of God.