ROCK HILL, S.C. — Richmond (Va.) John Marshall senior forward Dennis Parker played a variety of roles in helping Team Loaded VA reach the title game of the adidas 3SSB championships.

The Wolfpack Central was able to watch Parker in three games, including a big battle against Team Loaded NC on July 7. Parker played in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Parker helped Team Loaded VA rally past Team Loaded NC 66-58 in overtime for the win. Parker, who NC State has offered, is likely not going to sign during the November signing period this fall.