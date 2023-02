Sophomore wing Jackson Keith emerged on the local basketball scene before he played his first game at Southern Durham High in Durham, N.C.

NC State offered Keith on Sunday, culminating about a year of evaluating the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder, who emerged last year at Southern Durham, and with Team Loaded VA 15s traveling team on the adidas circuit.

Keith was able to showcase his game on the big stage in a 70-63 loss vs. Raleigh Millbrook High on Dec. 27 at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh Broughton High.