LINCOLNTON — Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian senior center Christ Essandoko is back on the market Thursday, and he could be a popular option.

The 7-foot, 265-pound Essandoko, who is from France, had signed with Providence, but has asked out of his letter of intent.

He unofficially visited NC State on June 22 and received a scholarship offer. He picked Providence over NC State, Seton Hall, Maryland, Illinois, Georgetown and Oral Roberts.

The Wolfpack Central watched Essandoko a few times this season, including against Overtime Elite on Nov. 2, 2021, at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy.