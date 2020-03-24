News More News
Scouting video: Camren Hayes showcased all-around abilities

GREENSBORO — NC State point guard senior signee Camren Hayes has the chance to start immediately for the Wolfpack next year.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hayes, who verbally committed after getting recruited by NCSU for over 11 months, is ranked No. 69 overall in the country by Rivals.com.

Hayes played one of his best all-around games in a 73-72 win over Concord (N.C.) Cannon School on Nov. 22, 2019. He had 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and six turnovers in the victory. He went 8 of 13 from the field, 2 of 4 on three-pointers and 8 of 11 at the free-throw line.

