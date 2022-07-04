BERMUDA RUN — Junior point guard Bishop Boswell has adjusted quite smoothly to his new high school Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park.

Boswell played in a pair of games June 19 in the NCHSAA event at Rise Indoor Sports complex in Bermuda Run, N.C. — against Southern Durham (N.C.) High and Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High.

NCSU assistant coach Joel Justus took in the action and the Wolfpack offered the Rivals.com No. 72-ranked prospect last Monday after his unofficial visit.