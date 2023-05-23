The 5-foot-10 lefty from Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuiness was playing in the Carolina JamFest with the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Stealers. They pulled out a 54-52 sudden death overtime win against MHD Elite Huskies 17s.

Jernigan had 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks and one turnover in the win. She went 10 of 19 from the field and 3 of 7 on three-pointers, plus made her lone free-throw attempt.

1. We'll get into Jernigan's shooting, but she showed she is more than just a shooter Friday. Her team needed her to play a variety of roles and she created from the point guard position, rebounded well for her size and showed she has enough wiggle to get to the rim.

Jernigan has competitive fire and wasn't going to let her team lose. She made the assist on the game-winning basket in overtime, and the Stealers pulled out the victory.

2. Jernigan has a beautiful lefty stroke, confidence and she can pull-up for deep. Her ability to stretch the defense is an asset, but she also has enough game off the bounce to pull-up for a mid-range jumper.

The continual evolution in her game is the ability to run off of picks and use the motion game to get open. It's clear she's been in the gym getting hundreds of shots off each week (probably thousands). Her conditioning helps her keep going in games and going all 32 minutes isn't an issue for her.

3. Jernigan will likely be a shooting guard in college, but it's good that she's getting a chance to run a team and that will only grow over the next two years. If she ends up being a combo guard, that's only going to help her future program.

She'll also add on strength which will help her finish in the lane more against bumps and bruises. She lamented missing a layup in the game Friday, but she showed she can finish and she could have a tough floater game.