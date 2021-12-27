Scouting UCLA

Here is a scouting report on UCLA (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) who plays vs. NC State (9-3 overall, 6-2 ACC) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif., on Fox.

Outside linebacker Mitchell Agude

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Agude played his best games in some of the biggest games. He had 10 tackles in the 62-33 blowout win over USC, and six tackles and a sack in the 38-27 win over LSU. Agude finished the season with 54 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The former Rivals.com three-star junior college transfer had 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year.

Junior running back Zach Charbonnet

The 6-1, 220-pound NFL Draft prospect was a touted recruit, who signed with Michigan. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 3 running back for the draft. Rivals.com ranked the four-star prospect the No. 60 overall player in the class of 2019 and the No. 4 running back in the country coming out of Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian High. He had a great freshman campaign at Michigan, where he rushed 149 times for 726 yards and 11 scores. Things did not go his way sophomore season and he transferred back home to UCLA. Charbonnet has blossomed this season, tallying 202 carries for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also added 24 catches for 197 yards. Charbonnet has topped 100 yards in seven different games, with a season-high 167 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown against USC.

Junior tight end Greg Dulcich

The former walk-on wide receiver has blossomed into one of the top tight ends in the country. He’s gained around 35 pounds and is now 6-4 and 250 pounds. Dulcich caught 42 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns this season. For his career, he has 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dulcich caught three passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the win over LSU, and had nine catches for 136 yards in the 42-23 loss vs. Arizona State on Oct. 2.

Senior safety Quentin Lake

The 6-1, 205-pounder is the son of former UCLA great Carnell Lake, who had a successful NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quentin Lake is the anchor of the defense in light of nickel Qwuantrezz Knight missing the game after getting Covid. Lake was fifth on the squad with 54 tackles (40 solo), and added three interceptions, two tackles for loss and six passes broken up. He had nine tackles at Utah on Oct. 30, and seven tackles apiece against USC (also had an interception) and LSU. Lake has 179 career tackles and six interceptions. Rivals.com had him as a three-star prospect in the class of 2017.

Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Thompson-Robinson was the rare touted quarterback, who had to wait his turn at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High behind starter Tate Martell. Despite not starting, he did well in camps and was committed to then UCLA coach Jim Mora before the start of the season. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 48 overall player in the country and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2018.

The 6-1, 205-pounder has gone 176-of-283 passing for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed 130 times for 609 yards and nine touchdowns. Thompson-Robinson passed for a season-high 349 yards and four touchdowns against USC, and he 13 carries for 102 yards in the 42-14 win over California in the regular season finale Nov. 27.