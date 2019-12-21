The Citadel (6-5) travels to NC State (8-3) for a 6 p.m. contest Sunday on the ACC Network.

Senior guard Kaelon Harris leads the way for The Citadel, averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Junior wing Kaiden Rice is right behind him with 14.6 points per game.

The Citadel is off to a 6-5 start and have already lost to Georgia and Illinois from Power Five Conferences.

The Citadel enters Sunday’s game with five wins out of six, but only victories against Marist and Longwood came against Division I opponents. Four different players have led them in scoring during that six-game stretch.

The Citadel lost junior forward Hayden Brown, who has only played in five games due to a hamstring injury. The 6-5, 225-pound Brown led the team in scoring with 15.4 points plus 4.0 rebounds per game. Brown had 26 points in the 95-86 loss at Georgia on Nov. 12, and he added a team-high 18 points in the 87-73 loss vs. Campbell on Nov. 16.

Rankings

In the NET rankings done by the NCAA, The Citadel is currently No. 280 in the country. KenPom.com has The Citadel at No. 302, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Bulldogs at No. 254.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 247 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.6 percent on three-pointers this season. Four players have made at least 10 three-pointers, but two are bombing away with regularity.

Freshman guard Fletcher Abee of Morganton, N.C., is shooting 43.1 percent on three-pointers (31 of 72) and Rice is shooting 38.6 percent (34 of 88). Reserve freshman point guard Rudy Fitzgibbons II comes off the bench and is 17 of 36 from beyond the arc for 47.2 percent.

Rebounding

The Citadel is averaging 38.9 rebounds per game, including 10.5 on the offensive boards. Harris leads the way with 8.2 rebounds a contest and senior center Eddie Davis III chips in 6.1 boards per game. The latter has started six of 11 games.

Harris is just 6-3 and 225 pounds, but he has led the team in rebounds in eight different games this season. He averaged 5.2 rebounds per game his freshman year, but fell to 3.1.

Defense

The Citadel doesn’t have a shot-blocker but has three players in double figures for steals en route to 91 on the season. The Bulldogs have held opponents to just 29.8 percent on three-pointers and 43.2 percent from the field.

Reserve freshman center Brady Spence, who is 6-9 and 200 pounds, has eight blocks, and senior guard Tyson Baptiste leads the way with 15 steals.

Depth

The aforementioned Fitzgibbons is averaging 9.6 points per game off the bench. Junior wing Alex Reed of Garner (N.C.) High is another bench regular and is chipping in 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds a contest. The duo combined for 29 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in the triple-overtime 102-99 win at Longwood.

The rest of the bench against Longwood had Spence and junior wing Derek Webster combine for just five minutes played in the 55-minute game.